Sheriff's office: Cayuga County high-level sex offender failed to report address change

A Cayuga County sex offender who was free on parole allegedly failed to notify the state of his address change within the allotted time, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

Roger E. Kulakowski, 66, who has been convicted of sex offenses twice previously, failed to notify the state of his address at 7884 Grant Avenue Road, Sennett, within 10 days, Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius said. Kulakowski was charged Oct. 27 with failure to notify of address change as sex offender.

The Cayuga County Jail said Kulakowski is in custody on a "bail hold," which means he will remain there until the New York State Board of Parole determines the next steps, the jail said.

Kulakowski was arrested in April 2019 and charged with violating the conditions of his parole. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said last year the violation was not connected to a new crime but was a violation of a condition he had to follow while under the supervision of DOCCS and on parole. The agency did not specify what the particular parole condition in question was.