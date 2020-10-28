Sheriff's office: Cayuga County high-level sex offender failed to report address change

A Cayuga County sex offender who was free on parole allegedly failed to notify the state of his address change within the allotted time, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.
Roger E. Kulakowski, 66, who has been convicted of sex offenses twice previously, failed to notify the state of his address at 7884 Grant Avenue Road, Sennett, within 10 days, Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius said. Kulakowski was charged Oct. 27 with failure to notify of address change as sex offender.
The Cayuga County Jail said Kulakowski is in custody on a "bail hold," which means he will remain there until the New York State Board of Parole determines the next steps, the jail said.
Kulakowski was arrested in April 2019 and charged with violating the conditions of his parole. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said last year the violation was not connected to a new crime but was a violation of a condition he had to follow while under the supervision of DOCCS and on parole. The agency did not specify what the particular parole condition in question was.
For that violation, was sent back to prison in May 2019. DOCCS said at the time he would be in state prison for 12 months. Kulakowski was released to parole supervision in April 2020, according to DOCCS records available through the New York state website.
In 1985, a Cayuga County jury convicted Kulakowski of sodomizing a 5-year-old girl and he was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. He was released from prison after around eight years, and was designated a level-two sex offender, with a moderate risk of re-offending.
Several years after he was released, he began a high-profile custody battle for his daughter and her half-sister against her maternal grandparents. The grandparents gave up after two years, stating at the time they felt "backed into a corner" and were unlikely to win a trial due to a previous agreement with Kulakowski.
Cayuga County Family Court Judge Peter Corning, who presided over the case, had also granted Kulakowski custody in 1999 following a neglect petition being filed against the mother of the children. Corning defended that original decision and stated doubts on Kulakowski's original conviction.
In 2014, Kulakowski pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, a class B felony, for sexually abusing two girls over several years. He was sentenced to five years in prison, instead of the life sentence he originally faced, as part of a plea bargain. Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann and county court Judge Thomas Leone both said they felt the sentence was too light, but accepted it to spare the victims from a public trial and to keep Kulakowski incarcerated for at least some time.
"I see this defendant as a serial pedophile, frankly a molester, a monster," Budelmann said at the time.
Kulakowski was first released on parole in late 2017 and received a level-three sex offender designation, indicating a high risk to re-offend.
