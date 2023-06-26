An Elbridge woman is in critical condition after being shot by her husband on Sunday afternoon, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. at 5335 Kingston Road. The sheriff's office said Sherman Cottrill, 79, called 911 to report that he shot his wife, Donna Cottrill, 60, twice.

First responders arrived and Donna Cottrill was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and is in critical condition. Sherman Cottrill was taken to Crouse Hospital in Syracuse with chest pains and is now in police custody, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting remains under investigation. New York State Police and Camillus Police Department also were involved in the police response.

Additional information was not provided as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday.