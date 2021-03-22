 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's office investigates road sign thefts in northern Cayuga County
CRIME

Sheriff's office investigates road sign thefts in northern Cayuga County

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Road signs
Cayuga County Sheriff's Office

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as it investigates the theft of road signs earlier this month in the town of Victory.

The sheriff's office said on its Facebook page Monday morning that "numerous road signs were stolen" in the town between Thursday, March 11, and Monday, March 15.

Residents with information that could help investigators identify the person or people responsible, or to track down the signs themselves, can use the agency's online tip tool at  cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. Tips can be left anonymously.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY state expands vaccines to age 50 and up

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News