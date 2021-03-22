Sheriff's office investigates road sign thefts in northern Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as it investigates the theft of road signs earlier this month in the town of Victory.

The sheriff's office said on its Facebook page Monday morning that "numerous road signs were stolen" in the town between Thursday, March 11, and Monday, March 15.

Residents with information that could help investigators identify the person or people responsible, or to track down the signs themselves, can use the agency's online tip tool at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. Tips can be left anonymously.

