Sheriff's office investigating vehicle break-ins in southern Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Monday said it's investigating numerous vehicle break-ins in the Summerhill, Sempronius, Locke, Moravia and Niles areas.

The office said on its Facebook page that perpetrators are entering unlocked vehicles and stealing anything of value. There are also signs that doors to homes and buildings are being checked to see if they are unlocked.

The sheriff's office reminded residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave anything of value in them.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at (315) 253-1222 or leave an anonymous tip at cayugacounty.us/FormCenter/Sheriffs-Office-8/Anonymous-Tips-51.

