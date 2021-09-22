Sheriff's office releases name of person killed in Auburn shots-fired incident

The sheriff's office said an autopsy will be conducted Wednesday by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine exact cause of death.

Schenck said investigators are still trying to determine why shots were being fired from the Wheeler Street residence, and additional information is not being released at this point because the investigation is continuing.

One of the neighbors who called 911 about hearing gunshots is Christopher Anthony, who lives next door to the 10-12 Wheeler St. duplex. In an interview Wednesday, he told The Citizen that he first heard shooting around 11 a.m., but at first didn't think it was gunfire because there are often loud banging noises coming from a nearby industrial site.

But about 15 minutes later, after he heard more of the same kind of noise and thought he heard glass breaking, he went outside to check out the situation. That's when he eventually saw a gun barrel sticking out from an upstairs front window. He placed his 911 call at 11:19 a.m., according to the APD calls for service log.