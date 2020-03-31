Sheriff's office seeks public's help in Fleming vehicle larceny
Sheriff's office seeks public's help in Fleming vehicle larceny

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information about the theft of a vehicle that has been located.

The white 2018 Ford Transit Van was stolen from a barn on Route 34 in the town of Fleming sometime between the evening of March 27 and early Monday morning. It has since been located, the sheriff's office announced Monday in a Facebook post.

The post asks the public to come forward with any information about the burglary and larceny of the work van, which has a cracked windshield, ladder rack and had magnetic signs for Morse Collins Inc. Its New York license plate number is 90462ML.

You can contact Detective Robert Guarnieri at (315) 253-3545 or submit anonymous tips to the Sheriff's Office tips line.

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office logo
