Sheriff's office: Springport man facing two rape charges

A Springport man is facing felony charges after allegedly raping two people, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office investigated allegations that Justin Mariani, 31, had non-consensual sex with a 17-year-old girl from Auburn, according to a news release. That incident occurred earlier this month in Brutus. Investigators then learned that Mariani also had non-consensual sex with a 22-year-old Auburn woman in the city on a different date earlier this month.

"Both victims were known to Mariani but the incidents were unrelated to one another," the news release said.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday charged Mariani, of 5460 Lockwood Road, with two counts of third-degree rape, a class E felony. Mariani was processed at the Cayuga County Public Safety Building, the release said, and held at the Cayuga County Jail for arraignment. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Part Thursday and held without bail. He is is set to be at both the Auburn City Court and Town of Brutus Court on later dates.

Those with information on these incidents or any other relevant information can reach Det. Lt. Frederick Cornelius at (315) 253-6562. Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff's office's website at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. People can also call the sheriff's office at (315)-252-1179 and follow the prompts to contact any member or office.

