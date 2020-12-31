Sheriff's office: Vehicle break-ins continuing in southern Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said it continues to investigate a rash of vehicle break-ins in southern Cayuga County, with the area affected expanding.

On Dec. 21, the office said it was probing thefts from vehicles in the Summerhill, Sempronius, Locke, Moravia and Niles areas. On Thursday, it said break-ins have continued in those places and have now been reported in Genoa and Venice.

"Unknown perpetrators are entering unlocked vehicles and stealing anything of value. Please check any security cameras you may have for possible video of suspicious vehicles or subjects," the sheriff's office said in a Thursday Facebook post.

In its previous announcement, the office said there have been indications that doors to homes and buildings are being checked to see if they are unlocked.

The sheriff's office reminded residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave anything of value in them.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at (315) 253-1222 or leave an anonymous tip at cayugacounty.us/FormCenter/Sheriffs-Office-8/Anonymous-Tips-51.

