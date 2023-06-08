A Skaneateles man was sentenced this week to more than 15 years in prison for trading images online of children being sexually abused.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of New York, said that Marc L. Leonardis, 50, was sentenced on Wednesday to serve 188 months in prison for receiving child pornography within online groups designed for trading images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, announcement that as a part of his earlier guilty plea, Leonardis admitted that he surreptitiously took images of a child and posted the images, more than 200 times, to three online trading groups, receiving images depicting the sexual exploitation of children in return.

Leonardis also admitted chatting with members of the trading groups, including an undercover FBI agent, about his ongoing sexual abuse of the child whose pictures he shared.

In addition to the 188-month prison sentence, Judge David N. Hurd sentenced Leonardis to 15 years supervised release, which will commence upon his release from prison, ordered him to pay $5,000 in restitution to each of two victims of the pornography he received, and to pay a total of $5,100 in special assessments. Leonardis will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Capital Area and Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Forces, in cooperation the Colonie Police Department, Rotterdam Police Department, and the New York State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa M. Fletcher, Project Safe Childhood Coordinator for the Northern District of New York, prosecuted the case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.