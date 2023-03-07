The Skaneateles Police Department has been chosen to be an inaugural member of a new law enforcement community engagement network.

A news release on the village of Skaneateles' website said the police department is one of a small number of agencies picked to be a part of the first cohort of the Law Enforcement Community-Engagement Network, which is meant "to support public safety professionals in the highly specialized community engagement sector," giving them access to best practices, peer support, current research and industry expertise.

The network is convened by social change organization MovementForward, Inc., which is focused on protecting, promoting and advancing the civil and human rights of all people

“It is a great honor for our agency to be recognized by a national organization for our efforts in community relations," Scott Heggelke, Skaneateles chief of police, said in the news release. "I am proud to be selected as a member of the cohort where we can share ideas and learn from others.”

The 2023 trial cohort is intended to set the stage for the launch of the full network in the second half of the year, with members meant to offer feedback, organize events in their local communities and get support through networking, webinars and training. The agencies chosen to be members of the cohort were invite-only and provide a cross-section of agency sizes and types, demographics, geographies, experiences, census sizes and more, the release said.

“For the past several years, we've seen significant strains on the relationship between law enforcement and communities,” The Rev. Markel Hutchins, president and CEO of MovementForward, said in the news release. “The members of this cohort are exemplary in engaging their residents and will provide key insight into the building and professionalizing of the field of community engagement.”