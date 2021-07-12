Slayton to be sworn in as next Auburn police chief

Lt. James Slayton will be the next chief of the Auburn Police Department.

Although the city has not publicly announced the next chief's name, a memo from Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert to the Auburn City Council included with the agenda for this week's meeting confirms that Slayton is the choice. One of the meeting's agenda items is to swear in the new chief.

Slayton will replace Chief Shawn Butler, who is retiring at the end of this week after 25 years with the APD, including the last five years as chief.

Dygert said last week that he has made his decision about whom to promote to the chief's office, but said the city would hold off on making the choice public until Thursday's meeting.