Slayton to be sworn in as next Auburn police chief

Lt. James Slayton will be the next chief of the Auburn Police Department.
Although the city has not publicly announced the next chief's name, a memo from Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert to the Auburn City Council included with the agenda for this week's meeting confirms that Slayton is the choice. One of the meeting's agenda items is to swear in the new chief.
Slayton will replace Chief Shawn Butler, who is retiring at the end of this week after 25 years with the APD, including the last five years as chief.
Dygert said last week that he has made his decision about whom to promote to the chief's office, but said the city would hold off on making the choice public until Thursday's meeting.
A 1984 graduate of Auburn High School, Slayton began with the APD in 1998, according to his bio on the department's website. He worked as a patrol officer for 10 years, and then as a school resource officer for eight years. When Butler was named chief in 2016, Slayton became a patrol lieutenant. In 2019, he was named administrative lieutenant of planning and training.
"Through analysis, observation and recommendations, he identifies areas in which training is needed, and develops a comprehensive and cost-effective plan to achieve these needs," the online bio states. "He is also in charge of reviewing and modernizing departmental plans, policies and procedures."
Slayton also organizes police officer candidate field training, manages the APD internship program and supervises the records department.
During a speech Butler gave at a retirement ceremony held by the council last week, the current chief addressed his then-unnamed successor.
"I am confident in your abilities, your desire to make APD better and to grow this organization with new ideas," Butler said.
