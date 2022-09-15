'So grateful': GoFundMe started for Moravia family whose house was damaged by vehicle

Seconds after Sam Amedeo left the bathroom at her family's home in Moravia last week, a vehicle crashed into it.

Alan McCormick said Sam, his fiancé's 16-year-old daughter, was the only person in their home at 2228 Route 38A when a pickup truck struck the residence. Sam had thought about fixing her hair in the bathroom mirror but needed to find a brush so she decided to do it later and exited the bathroom just before the vehicle came in, decimating the room and collapsing part of the roof.

"It's like a bomb went off in there," McCormick said.

He believes Sam's decision to fix her hair later inadvertently saved her life.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers previously said a call came in at 5:29 p.m. Sept. 7 for a vehicle hitting the home. A pickup truck operated by Frederick N. Kuhn, 2641 Jugg St., Moravia, was northbound on Route 38A, left the east side of the road and continued until it crashed into the building, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said last week.

Sheriff's deputies who got to the scene determined that Kuhn, a corporal with the custody division of the sheriff's office and who was off-duty at the time of the incident, was "under the influence of alcohol," Schenck said. Kuhn, the only person in the vehicle, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and various tickets for infractions.

Kuhn was transported via ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Schenck said last week that the incident was under investigation and he was limited in what he could say regarding potential disciplinary action since it is a personnel matter. He said Kuhn would be placed on administrative leave.

In an email to The Citizen on Tuesday, the sheriff said that Kuhn was still in the hospital and there were no further updates on the investigation.

McCormick, who lived in the home with his fiancé, Amanda Amedeo, and their children, spoke with The Citizen on Wednesday about the incident, the GoFundMe online fundraiser set up for his family and a video he made last week publicly forgiving Kuhn.

The home was condemned last week and the family has not been allowed to go in, McCormick said, with many of their items either destroyed or inaccessible. He and Amanda have nine children, with seven living with them currently. The family found a place to stay in the initial days after the incident, then moved into a rental in Moravia this week that a friend helped them find.

McCormick, who is the homeless coordinator for Cayuga County, said he and his family suddenly being homeless and losing their material possessions, along with the uncertainty that comes with that, has been difficult. He said the children are "not feeling stable" and some aren't participating in extracurricular activities.

"Taking the kids to the house to tell them what happened and not knowing where you're going to lay your head that night, just all the things, it's so, so tough to work through," he said.

Although McCormick considers the crash to be a tragedy "on every level," he noted with a faint hint of a laugh that a person with the sheriff's office "causes the crime and then the homeless coordinator goes homeless. It's got to be the most ironic accident of the year."

Despite the incident, McCormick said he and Amanda still plan on getting married in October, but he lamented it will be smaller, less expensive and different from what they originally wanted.

"This situation just robs us on every level, you know?" he said. "It takes away from all the areas of our life."

Amanda and McCormick were at a previous appointment when Sam contacted them about what happened. McCormick noted at first, he didn't think the situation would be that bad, "because you hear of a car hitting a house and usually, it's like, 'Oh, they veered off the road a little bit, hit the corner of the house.'" Once he arrived, with emergency vehicles still at the scene, he realized the damage was much more significant. McCormick described what was going through his mind then.

"I just said, 'I don't know how we're going to recover from this,'" he said.

But McCormick and his family are receiving help. His friend Dave Coy set up a GoFundMe page, titled "Alan & Amanda's Rebuild." As of Wednesday afternoon, $2,725 has been raised out of a $20,000 goal in the six days since the fundraiser was created. Noting the home's foundation had some old supports that were destroyed, McCormick is not sure if the residence can be salvaged. People he knows and strangers alike have contributed.

"A lot of people have helped. I've been working in human services for almost 20 years and we're lucky to have great people in our lives that we've met, that we know and strangers that have come forward," he said. "We are just so grateful to everybody for helping."

There have also been insurance difficulties, he added. McCormick is talking to a construction company about if the structure can be salvaged or rebuilt, since about half of home was severely damaged.

McCormick added he and Amanda put their retirements into the house "believing that that was an investment, because it was the only house that was within what we could afford that would fit such a large family."

In the face of these challenges, McCormick said he's still letting forgiveness into his life. In a video posted Sept. 9 on McCormick's Facebook page, he talked about why he and his family have been praying for Kuhn.

"Here's the thing, we lost a lot, we've been up all night crying, our kids are scared, all the stuff, but we see, I see he's human. He made a mistake here, drinking and driving is always a huge mistake, it's irresponsible, all the things," McCormick said.

Saying he made "some of the biggest mistakes of my life" a couple years ago, McCormick said the forgiveness he was graced with from that changed his life.

"That grace changed my life, that forgiveness that I experienced changed everything about who I am to the core, and I offer (Kuhn) forgiveness. I offer him forgiveness, I refuse to hate him. I see his humanity, and I give him forgiveness, because when you get given such a gift like that you cannot help but to do that. You have to pass it on," McCormick said. "Maybe he'll see this someday. I hope he does. But brother, I forgive you, and my family forgives you. And we lost a lot, man. This was really, really bad. But you're forgiven, and I pray that it changes your life too, like it did for me."

Saying that he understands the video has received around 6,000 views, McCormick said he and his family are trying to make sense and find some kind of purpose out of this destruction. He talked about why he wanted to post the video.

"I felt the power that that (forgiveness) was in my life. I was able to change who I was at the fundamental level, the foundations of who I am changed because I experienced that forgiveness, and that's a gift," he said. "It's a gift that you can use in your life and you can get better."

McCormick said he and his family are dealing with the incident and its aftermath the best they can considering the circumstances.

"We're sad, we're grieving, it's a huge loss for our family, but we're OK. We're surviving ... we're going to stick together," he said.