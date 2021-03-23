Springport man charged after hours-long standoff with law enforcement

A Springport man was arrested Tuesday morning following a standoff with law enforcement that started several hours earlier Monday night.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a residence on Route 326 around 9 p.m. in what was classified as a mental health complaint. After deputies arrived, they determined that Anthony M. Bertonica, 49, had threatened an adult family member with a knife, that he possessed several long guns and that he was now alone in the residence. When law enforcement tried to contact him, Bertonica engaged in "aggressive behavior, forcing officers to back off and secure the residence."

The Cayuga County Mobile Crisis Team, which assists local law enforcement with responses involving mental health issues, was brought to the scene in an effort to deescalate the situation and convince Bertonica to leave, but he declined to cooperate. The sheriff's office crisis negotiators then tried for several more hours without progress.

"At that point, the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit utilized a number of techniques designed to persuade Bertonica to leave the residence," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "After some additional negotiations, he exited the residence without further incident and was taken into custody at 4 a.m."