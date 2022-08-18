Springport man heading to prison for two rapes

Two women raped by a Springport man last year came to Cayuga County Court Thursday to witness their attacker's prison sentence.

Justin T. Mariani, 32, with a previous address of 5460 Lockwood Road, was before Judge Thomas Leone for sentencing Thursday, after being charged with two counts of first-degree rape, a class B felony, and two counts of third-degree rape, a class E felony.

In April 2021, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office investigated allegations that Mariani raped a 17-year-old girl from Auburn in Brutus earlier that month. Investigators also concluded Mariani raped a 22-year-old Auburn woman in the city on a different day earlier that same month, the sheriff's office said.

As a part of a previous plea agreement, Mariaini was sentenced to four years in state prison and 10 years in state prison for the two counts of third-degree rape, with both sentences running concurrently.

Both victims were in the courtroom with their families Thursday. Before Mariani was sentenced, Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano read off a statement from a woman who was 17 at the time she was raped.

The victim said she was heavily intoxicated at the time she was raped in a vehicle, and added that she had trusted Mariani.

"If I had known that you would take a piece of me with you, I would have never gotten in that car," De Stefano said on behalf of the young woman.

Calling Mariani the "most disgusting ... man I have ever met," the young woman emphasized that she was a minor when the rape occurred. She also talked how it had affected other aspects of her life, such as her job at the time. She needed to step away from classes due to court dates and "PTSD attacks."

Sheriff's office: Springport man facing two rape charges A Springport man is facing felony charges after allegedly raping two people, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

"I will never let what you did define who I am," she said.

Rome Canzano, Mariani's attorney, said his client wanted to speak.

"I'm very sorry and there's nothing I can say to express that properly," Mariani said.

Leone apologized to the two women and their families for not preparing remarks in advance, and then addressed Mariani.

"You have affected these families, these two girls — these two brave young women, you have affected their lives," Leone said. He then condemned Mariani's "illegal and despicable acts."