AUBURN — The man who was stabbed in 2020 in his capacity as a sheriff's deputy took the stand Wednesday in the trial of the person charged with trying to murder him.

Luke Gaffney is on trial in Cayuga County Court, facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault upon a police officer, both class B felonies. He is accused of stabbing with intent to kill Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Adam Bacon, who was a deputy at the time of the incident.

Authorities said Bacon, another sheriff's office member and a New York State Trooper attempted to execute a court order on Oct. 23, 2020, to seize guns belonging to Gaffney, who was 39 at the time, at 6616 Route 90 in the town of Aurelius. The officers found Gaffney at the property and informed him of the court order, which was issued after Gaffney's arrest on different charges earlier that week. The sheriff's office said Gaffney did not comply, began fighting with the officers, stabbed Bacon and went inside his home. Gaffney refused to leave his home, the sheriff's said, but he was taken into custody without incident following several hours of crisis negotiation. Bacon was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of his injuries.

When Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci asked Bacon at Wednesday's trial if he had any potential concerns about going to get Gaffney's firearms, Bacon said he was aware that Gaffney had served in the U.S. Marine Corps, he knew about the charges against Gaffney and had seen some social media posts Gaffney previously made regarding firearms rights. When Gaffney was told about the letter, which was from Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone, Bacon said Gaffney replied he had been informed by a different judge that he had until that Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, to turn in his weapons. Bacon informed Gaffney he had an order to seize the firearms that day. Bacon said at one point that Gaffney said "You're going to have to kill me" and told officers to leave.

Bacon testified that when Gaffney turned at that one point to go back inside his home, Bacon grabbed his wrist. Bacon said he thought Gaffney was reaching for his gun or Taser, and Bacon and the two officers then left the doorway area to set up a law enforcement perimeter. At that point, Bacon said, he noticed his pants were wet and that "there was a lot of blood coming out of my leg." He set up a tourniquet for himself and said he had received three stab wounds.

At the hospital, Bacon said, he received 13 external stitches and five internal stiches. After he was treated, his recovery included physical therapy and using two crutches and then one crutch at different point. He started light duty at the sheriff's office, which was administrative work, in January 2021 and he then returned to regular duty that March. Bacon said he still feels pain when that side is pressed on and mentioned issues such as numbness and sporadic pain. When running was a part of physical tests with units he is a part of, he said he passed but did not score as high as he would like and would get really tired. Bacon later said he had lost some muscle mass.

When Grome Antonacci asked Bacon at one point who had stabbed him, Bacon identified Gaffney in the courtroom.

Bacon also testified about his own experience in the U.S. Marines, and that a part of his training was fixed knife combat, which included knowing to strike vital points such as the femoral artery, which he said hitting could cause a person to bleed to death if untreated.

"I know if that I were punctured, I would bleed out," Bacon said of the femoral artery.

Later, when Grome Antonacci was showing the jury pictures of Bacon's wounds and subsequent stiches, Bacon noted his smallest stitch, highest up his leg, was close to his femoral artery.

When Michael Kasmarek, one of Gaffney's defense attorneys, asked Bacon questions, Bacon conceded that the letter from Leone was not an arrest or search warrant. When Kasmarek asked Bacon if he would agree that letter was not a court order, Bacon replied, "I still have to abide by it," including immediately seizing weapons. Kasmarek asked if that version of the letter at that time had the word "order" anywhere on it, to which Bacon said no.

When Kasmarek asked Bacon about his injuries, the officer said he did not spend the night at the hospital, he did not recall ever passing out, he did not recall receiving a blood transfusion at any point due to the injuries and he was still able to do push-ups and sit-ups during his physical tests. Bacon also recalled that when he underwent neurological tests as a part of his physical therapy, he generally remembers his results being "good."

During Bacon's testimony, video clips from Gaffney's home camera were played, although they did not show Gaffney's doorstep directly and did not show Gaffney or Bacon during most of the footage.

In one clip, officers can be heard asking Gaffney's wife, who came to the door, if Gaffney was home. She said he was on the phone, and it was previously stated in the courtroom she had shut the door shortly afterward at that point. A voice — which was identified as Bacon's — can be heard saying, "If he leaves, I'm going in." Kasmarek asked if Gaffney had left his home that day, if Bacon would go into the home without an arrest or search warrant. Bacon said in that situation he would have needed to call his boss, then-Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius, to likely get and execute a search warrant.

When Kasmarek later asked if Bacon had "made up (his) mind" about going into Gaffney's home that day, Bacon said no.

While talking about why he grabbed Gaffney's wrist once the defendant turned to go back to his residence, Bacon said one of Gaffney's previous comments greatly concerned him, noting that Gaffney had guns in his home and there might have been other people inside at the time.

"When he said, "You're going to have to kill me,' I was not going to let him go back in the residence," Bacon said. He later added he felt Gaffney was "a danger to all parties involved that day."

When Grome Antonacci later asked Bacon if was trained that an order from Leone, being a county and state Supreme Court judge, overruled orders from other judges in the county, he said yes.

Other witnesses called to the stand Wednesday included Detective Joshua Blanchard of the sheriff's office and Christine Leszczynski of the county 911 center, who first took Gaffney's call to 911 after stabbing Bacon, and Det. Justin Leszcznyski, Christine's husband and a crisis negotiator with the sheriff's office, who said he spoke with Gaffney on-and-off for around five-and-a-half to six hours.

While Christine Leszczynski was present, a recording of Gaffney's call was played to the jury. After explaining that he had stabbed an officer, which he noted he felt bad about, Gaffney said at one point, "I'm assuming we don't want a bloodbath."

Cornelius, who has since retired but was the senior crisis negotiator with the sheriff's office at the time of the incident and spoke with Gaffney during the standoff at one point, also testified. A recording of a portion of the conversation between Gaffney and Cornelius was played for the jury. Gaffney said at one point, "I had every right to stab that police officer," saying his guns were going to be taken when he had already agreed to turn them in. Toward the end of the conversation, Gaffney can be heard telling Cornelius, "I appreciate the work you guys do. I know that may seem strange from this side of it, but it's true."

Dr. Amie Lucia, the trauma surgeon at the Syracuse hospital who had treated Bacon, testified that one of Bacon's wounds was close to his femoral artery and that such a wound to that artery, if untreated, could cause someone to bleed out in around 30 minutes. She also noted injuries like those Bacon receive could cause some people pain and disability, especially in physically-demanding lifestyles like that of a police officer.

The sheriff's office previously said officers arrived to take Gaffney's firearms due to a court order connected to his arrest earlier that week in which he was charged with third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief for an incident involving a person in a relationship with Gaffney’s ex-girlfriend. That case against Gaffney was resolved in fall 2021 through an adjournment in contemplation of a dismissal that included a protection order for the victim.

Gaffney's trial is set to resume 9:30 a.m. Thursday.