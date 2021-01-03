State lawmakers look to trim youth prison costs

Counties are responsible for about a quarter of the cost of these facilities, which serve youth given longer sentences. The burgeoning costs are mostly attributed to low occupancy rates, amid dramatic drops in youth crime over decades.

The portion counties have contributed to the cost of juvenile lockups was burdensome well before the coronavirus pandemic decimated local budgets. In Wyoming County, next-door to Erie, social services Commissioner Kimberley Barber noted in her 2020 budget narrative that the county had two youth in “limited-secure” facilities — part of the network of state youth prisons. But even the cost for just two youth, she wrote, “will be a huge impact on our budget.”

Barber didn’t respond to requests for comment, and her budget narrative doesn’t specify the cost. At the most recent state rates, the county would have been charged a combined total of between $1,062 and $1,276 a day for those two young people.

In Onondaga County, the latest state figures at the end of 2019 showed 14 kids in state lockups, or more than $8,000 a day. Cayuga County had one youth in a lockup at the end of 2019 at a cost of $638 a day.