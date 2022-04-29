State offers to buy guns — no questions asked — at Syracuse event

Officials are offering gift cards of as much as $300 in an effort to get more guns off the streets in Syracuse.

The state Attorney General's Office, city of Syracuse and the Syracuse Police Department are hosting a gun buyback from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Lucy’s Food Pantry, 425 Gifford St.

The Attorney General's Office said in a news release that it will accept — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. Payment will be in the form of prepaid gift cards when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers on site.

The following amounts will be provided:

• $300 per assault rifle

• $150 per handgun

• $75 per rifle or shotgun

• $25 per non-working, replica, or antique gun

• Additional $100 gift card will be issued per ghost gun/non-serialized gun

Both working and non-working firearms will be accepted, and there is no limit on the number of firearms an individual can turn in. The guns must be transported to the drop-off site unloaded, in the trunk of the vehicle, in a plastic or paper bag, or box. This is an amnesty program, in which no questions will be asked about the gun or the person dropping off the gun.

This community event is a part of a statewide effort to combat gun violence. The AG's office said that it has taken a total of nearly 2,700 guns out of communities since 2019. A similar event in Syracuse last summer collected 342 firearms.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0