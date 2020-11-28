State police: Auburn man charged after hitting pedestrian at Thruway service area

An Auburn man is facing felony charges in connection with an incident on the New York State Thruway in which he is accused of intentionally striking a pedestrian in a rest area and trying to hit a trooper, state police said.

Emmett Ellis, 37, has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of second-degree reckless endangerment and one count of third-degree assault.

Troopers said the incident stemmed from a complaint received around 8:21 p.m. Friday about a vehicle traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the Thruway in the Rochester region. Troopers said the vehicle caused at least once accident on the highway, and said they received reports that Ellis attempted to hit other vehicles. A trooper later spotted the vehicle in the Scottsville Service Area and saw the driver hit a pedestrian there.

State police said Ellis was driving at the responding trooper in the service area, at which point the trooper fired his weapon at the vehicle but did not strike Ellis. The suspect then drove back onto the Thruway and began going east, while the trooper provided medical aid to the struck pedestrian. At around 8:40 p.m., the vehicle was found stopped and unoccupied, but Ellis was seen by a nearby business. State police and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office took him into custody.