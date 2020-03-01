State Police: Camillus man drove drunk, hit an Elbridge business

A 43-year-old man from Camillus is accused of driving into a gun store in Elbridge sometime before 5 a.m. Sunday.

New York State Police in Elbridge charged Adam J. Sutton early Sunday morning with driving while intoxicated and harassment, a violation. Police said he crashed his vehicle into brush and hit a guide rail on the side of State Route 321.

Sutton was later linked to an incident in which police say he allegedly drove into the business Tim's Guns and Shooting Supplies on State Route 5 in Elbridge before his initial DWI arrest.

The damage was reported to police around noon, but no details about the building's condition were immediately available Sunday night.

Sutton was taken out of the Onondaga County Justice Center by state police to be charged with criminal mischief and then brought back to the jail for arraignment on all his charges.

While police did not have information on his arraignment, Sutton isn't listed on the jail's online database of people currently in custody.

