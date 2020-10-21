State police charge woman with neglecting horses in Cayuga County

Adessa said he interviewed all of the people involved in the situation, took pictures of the remaining horses, examined that euthanized horse and took pictures of it. While he said he is not a veterinarian, he did make field observations based on what he saw regarding the animals.

"All the horses were thin. One horse was in the beginning stages of an emaciated state," he said.

Adessa said the other five horses were taken to a residence in Oswego County in late August.

"In the eyes of the law, if they're your animals, unless you have a specific agreement stating someone else will take care of them, they are your responsibility," he said.

Griffiths told The Citizen she paid for the feed and hay for her horses that were at a Summerhill property owned by two people she had trusted at the time. She said she owned these six horses at a time when she had gotten out of a relationship, had three children and was balancing multiple jobs as a single mother, so her intent was for the horses to be at the Summerhill property temporarily. On the days where she "only worked one or two jobs," she was at the property at least once a day, she said.