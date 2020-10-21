State police charge woman with neglecting horses in Cayuga County

A Cortland woman faces multiple charges in connection with an animal abuse investigation in southern Cayuga County, state police said.
New York State Police said the owner of a Summerhill property where Kayla M. Griffiths was keeping her horses called police in late August, saying the animals were malnourished. A trooper and a veterinarian with the Cornell University Hospital for Animals went to the property and determined the six horses were malnourished, state police said.
Griffiths was charged Sunday, Oct. 18, with four counts of a criminal charge titled "overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance," which is part of New York's Agriculture & Markets Law and a class A misdemeanor.
In an interview Wednesday, Griffiths said she was relying on others to take care of the horses, and vowed to fight the charges.
Tom Adessa, the animal cruelty investigator for the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, told The Citizen on Wednesday that one of the horses had an advanced case of the infection cellulitis and could not stand. The veterinarian decided that the horse needed to be euthanized.
The euthanized horse was thin, as were the other five animals, state police said, adding that one of the six horses was "severely thin." State police said Adessa also went to the property later that same day after the veterinarian had been there and also determined the animals were malnourished. This investigation was a joint effort between state police and the Finger Lakes SPCA, state police added.
Adessa said he interviewed all of the people involved in the situation, took pictures of the remaining horses, examined that euthanized horse and took pictures of it. While he said he is not a veterinarian, he did make field observations based on what he saw regarding the animals.
"All the horses were thin. One horse was in the beginning stages of an emaciated state," he said.
Adessa said the other five horses were taken to a residence in Oswego County in late August.
"In the eyes of the law, if they're your animals, unless you have a specific agreement stating someone else will take care of them, they are your responsibility," he said.
Griffiths told The Citizen she paid for the feed and hay for her horses that were at a Summerhill property owned by two people she had trusted at the time. She said she owned these six horses at a time when she had gotten out of a relationship, had three children and was balancing multiple jobs as a single mother, so her intent was for the horses to be at the Summerhill property temporarily. On the days where she "only worked one or two jobs," she was at the property at least once a day, she said.
"I get where in the law's eyes, I should have I guess been up there more than once a day or more than just on my days off, but I was providing feed and hay and they were supposed to give it to them and they weren't," she said.
Griffiths said the euthanized horse was "my best friend." She also said the contract between her and the two property owners stated they would feed the horses and she had to buy the feed herself and pay them $200 a month for board.
"I'm not naïve and childish and irresponsible in any of this. Like I said, I acknowledge that I guess I should have, when I got out of work at 3 o'clock in the morning, I should have gone up there, or before I went to my other job at 5 o'clock in the morning, maybe I should have gone up there and said 'Screw sleep,' but I did the best I could with three kids," Griffiths said.
Griffiths has a business, Flagler Beach Farms and Custom Homestead Products, that formerly included riding lessons and other activities but her last riding lessons was in October 2019 and the horses hadn't been involved in the business for a while, she said. The only part of that business that is still open is the products side, as she makes crafts. She said is "100% fighting it" and is speaking with her lawyer about possible litigation against the property owners.
"I've never been in trouble a day in my life, and of course the first time I am, it's because I trusted someone over something I loved," she said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
