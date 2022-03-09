 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State police: Former CNY convenience store employee stole 2,300 lottery tickets

  Updated
A central New York convenience store clerk is accused of stealing more than 2,300 New York Lottery scratch-off tickets over a seven-month period. 

The New York State Police, with assistance from the state Gaming Commission, launched an investigation into the stolen lottery tickets. The tickets were stolen between June 2021 and January 2022 from Byrne Dairy in Phoenix, Oswego County, according to police. 

The investigation led to the arrest of Carrie J. Lisi, 45, of Fulton. Lisi is a former Byrne Dairy employee who allegedly stole 2,319 tickets valued at $64,818. 

Lisi has been charged with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony. She was arraigned in Oswego City Court and released on her own recognizance. 

