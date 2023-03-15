Trooper Luke Visconti said people across Onondaga County, including in Elbridge, have dealt with scams where a person will get a pop-up notice on their computer saying they have a software error on their computer, with a 1-800 number listed on the notice. The victims will then call that number and talk to someone. The victims will then give the scammer remote access to their computer, and the scammer will then have access to that person's information. There have also been other scams involving a scammer pretending to be someone's acquaintance on Facebook.