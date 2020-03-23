State police investigate rash of car break-ins in Skaneateles area

State police are investigating 16 car break-ins in the town of Skaneateles and other parts of Onondaga County last weekend.

According to a state police press release on Monday, the larcenies occurred the night of March 20 into the next morning, a Saturday. The vehicles were located on East Lake Road from Coon Hill Road in the town of Spafford to Rose Hill Road in the town of Skaneateles.

An iPad, laptop, cash, credit cards, loose change, a bicycle and walkie-talkies were reported as stolen by 11 victims who said the items were taken out of unlocked cars parked in their driveways.

