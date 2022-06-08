State police issue over 13,000 tickets during Memorial Day traffic enforcement campaign

More than 13,000 tickets were issued by the New York State Police during a traffic enforcement campaign over Memorial Day weekend.

A total of 13,688 tickets were given out throughout the state during the special enforcement period, state police said in a news release on its website. The campaign, which was partially paid for by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, was held from 6 p.m. Friday, May 2, through 3 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.

Troopers used sobriety checkpoints, additional driving while intoxicated patrols and gave tickets to distracted drivers using handheld electronic devices, the news release said. State police arrested 213 people for driving while intoxicated charges and investigated 808 crashes, including 142 personal injury crashes and eight fatal crashes, which killed eight people.

Total tickets distributed statewide included 3,562 tickets for speeding, 3,179 for seatbelt violations and 395 for distracted driving.

For the central New York region, violations included 16 people getting arrested for driving while intoxicated charges, 275 speeding tickets, 301 tickets for child restraint/seat belt violations and 26 tickets for distracted driving, according to the news release.

Over the course of the 2021 Memorial Day weekend campaign, state police gave out 14,249 total tickets, with 185 people arrested for driving while intoxicated.

