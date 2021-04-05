 Skip to main content
State police: Man used fake barcodes to steal from central New York Home Depots
A Syracuse man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly creating fake barcodes to buy items at cheaper prices at central New York Home Depot stores, including the Cayuga County location, New York State Police said Monday.

Troopers arrested Jeffrey G. Gordon, 37, on Saturday and charged him with three felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and one count of petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Home Depot's loss prevention office in Camillus discovered the scheme, troopers said, in which Gordon is accused of creating barcodes for lower-priced items and scanning them at self-checkouts to acquire more expensive goods.

Troopers said an investigation determined that Gordon did this 28 times between November and February, at stores located in Aurelius, Dewitt, Camillus, Clay, Cicero and Watertown. The total value of the thefts is about $10,000.

Gordon was processed and released on an appearance ticket after arraignment in Onondaga County.

