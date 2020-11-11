State police say escaped parolee may be in Ithaca

Witt, 29, was incarcerated at Willard under a parole supervision sentence after being convicted earlier this year for second-degree criminal mischief in Oneida County. He is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a medium build. Troopers said he was last seen Monday night during a work detail in a non-secure area of the Willard campus.

State police asked that anyone with information to contact them at (585) 398-4100, or by dialing 911.

The drug treatment campus is located in the hamlet of Willard, which is part of the town of Romulus. It hosts a state program that provides eligible convicts with drug addiction treatment and education in lieu of longer sentences in state prisons.

On Tuesday afternoon, state police were asking property owners in the area to check on seasonal cabins and campus, report stolen boats or vehicles and review trail cameras.