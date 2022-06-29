 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Citizen is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cayuga Community College
CRIME

State police: Syracuse man arrested after shots-fired call in Sempronius

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest
Deposit Photos

A Syracuse man is facing multiple criminal charges following an alleged shots-fired incident in a southeastern Cayuga County town. 

According to a news release from the New York State Police, Auburn-based troopers responded Monday to a call of shots fired in the area of Curtin Road and Bear Swamp Road in Sempronius. 

Joshua Pena, 23, of Syracuse, was subsequently arrested for two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, troopers said in the news release. State police said Wednesday there were no injuries in the incident and there also was no victim.

The release said Pena was transported to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment. The jail said Pena was released on bail Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tracking Russian forces near Ukraine’s front line

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News