State police: Syracuse man arrested after shots-fired call in Sempronius

A Syracuse man is facing multiple criminal charges following an alleged shots-fired incident in a southeastern Cayuga County town.

According to a news release from the New York State Police, Auburn-based troopers responded Monday to a call of shots fired in the area of Curtin Road and Bear Swamp Road in Sempronius.

Joshua Pena, 23, of Syracuse, was subsequently arrested for two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, troopers said in the news release. State police said Wednesday there were no injuries in the incident and there also was no victim.

The release said Pena was transported to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment. The jail said Pena was released on bail Tuesday.

