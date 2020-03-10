Sterling woman sentenced to prison for burglary caught on camera

AUBURN — A Sterling woman who was seen through a video security system as she burglarized a home was sentenced Tuesday in Cayuga County Court.

As Serra Longo, 43, illegally entered a Fancher Avenue residence Nov. 24 in the village of Fair Haven with the intent to steal items, the homeowner watched the burglary from Florida through their security system.

Longo was then located at her 14828 Lake Street residence by members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office after a picture of her was circulated by the department on social media. Her arrest was announced in a press release the day after the burglary.

As a result of her Jan. 8 plea to third-degree burglary, a class D felony, Longo will spend three to six years incarcerated at the Willard Drug Treatment campus. Judge Mark Fandrich imposed the sentence on Tuesday.

"I have nothing other than I'm sorry," Longo said in her statement to the court.