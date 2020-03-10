Sterling woman sentenced to prison for burglary caught on camera

AUBURN — A Sterling woman who was seen through a video security system as she burglarized a home was sentenced Tuesday in Cayuga County Court.
As Serra Longo, 43, illegally entered a Fancher Avenue residence Nov. 24 in the village of Fair Haven with the intent to steal items, the homeowner watched the burglary from Florida through their security system.
Longo was then located at her 14828 Lake Street residence by members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office after a picture of her was circulated by the department on social media. Her arrest was announced in a press release the day after the burglary.
As a result of her Jan. 8 plea to third-degree burglary, a class D felony, Longo will spend three to six years incarcerated at the Willard Drug Treatment campus. Judge Mark Fandrich imposed the sentence on Tuesday.
"I have nothing other than I'm sorry," Longo said in her statement to the court.
Longo's legal history and substance abuse played a role during both her plea and sentencing. When admitting to the burglary in January, Longo initially told Fandrich she wasn't able to remember what happened because she was "under the influence and blacked out."
District Attorney Jon Budelmann also noted part of Long's pre-sentencing report where she told the probation department that she knew she did something bad but "didn't know what it was." She said she took a prescription drug and drank beforehand.
The burglary charge is Longo's third felony conviction, Budelmann said. She was released in March 2017 from a one to three year prison sentence for third- and fourth-degree grand larceny, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database.
She was also ordered Tuesday to make $525 in restitution, pay a $50 DNA testing fee and obey an order of protection benefiting the burglary victim.
Also in court:
You have free articles remaining.
• A 48-year-old Erie County woman was sentenced to five years of probation for smuggling drugs into prison for her husband.
Budelmann said in court that Joanne Wampler-Lorenz, of 540 Gould Ave. of Depew, was found smuggling marijuana and the controlled substance Suboxone into Auburn Correctional Facility July 26 to give to her husband, who is serving a sentence for murder.
Wampler-Lorenz pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, a class D felony.
The district attorney said Wampler-Lorenz is a second felony offender and that she offered two stories for the crime — that she brought the drugs to help her husband with physical pain and because he was being threatened by other inmates to get them.
Her defense counsel, Ben Susman, disputed that Wampler-Lorenz changed her story and whether she can be considered a second felony offender. Susman said the prior conviction occurred in 1997. "That's not a second felony offender, categorically, based on this plea," Susman said.
Wampler-Lorenz will serve the probation with the Erie County Probation Department, which will determine the supervision conditions.
• An Erie County man who possessed more than $1,000 in stolen property two years ago was given a prison sentence on Tuesday.
Guillermo Martinez, 41, of 26 Caldwell Place, Lackawana, was found with the property on June 13, 2018 in the town of Sennett after stealing from local retail locations like Walmart.
In exchange for pleading guilty Dec. 17 to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, an E felony, Martinez was sentenced Tuesday to 1.5 to three years in prison.
• An Auburn man was sentenced to five years on probation for violating an order of protection benefiting his mother.
Marcus Humphrey, 37, of 15 Orchard Ave., pleaded guilty Dec. 17 to first-degree criminal contempt for entering his mother's house on Aug. 5 and refusing to leave until police arrived.
Defense attorney Jonis Strods said Humphrey's probation sentence depended on him finishing bed-to-bed treatment for substance abuse, which Strods said Humphrey successfully completed.
Though Budelmann said probation didn't seem like an appropriate sentence, given a legal history he said spanned 20 years with six contempt convictions, Fandrich decided to give Humphrey a chance on probation. Humphrey's "dual diagnosis" of mental illness and substance abuse was one of the deciding factors.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.