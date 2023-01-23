 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AUBURN

Still no charges for driver in downtown Auburn crash

A car is totaled after apparently striking a parked pickup truck on East Genesee Street in Auburn around midnight Sunday.

 David Wilcox, The Citizen

While Auburn police have located the driver involved in a crash around midnight Sunday on East Genesee Street, as of Monday afternoon the driver has yet to face any charges.

Auburn Police Department Deputy Chief Roger Anthony told The Citizen the department is still investigating the crash, and will have to wait "some time" for the results of a toxicology report.

The crash stemmed from an incident minutes earlier at Swaby's Tavern on South Street, police said. The driver, a man in a BMW, sped away from an incident at the bar down Genesee Street, lost control of the vehicle where the street curves near Seminary Avenue, and crashed into two parked cars at the beginning of East Hill. Anthony said a police officer witnessed the crash. 

One of the parked cars was a Chevy Silverado that was flipped onto the sidewalk, covering the street in debris. A Subaru Legacy was also damaged. The BMW, its front end totaled, was found stopped in the middle of the street. The driver fled on foot and was gone when police arrived. Officers found him in the area shortly afterward, and he was taken to the hospital for evaluation. 

The driver's name will be released when the investigation is complete, Anthony said. Another person has been arrested for his role in the incident at Swaby's: Michael E. Stanton, 25, of 48 Jefferson St., Auburn, faces charges of disorderly conduct, a violation, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. 

East Genesee Street between Seminary Avenue and Route 38A was closed while the scene was investigated and cleaned up.

The scene minutes after an automobile crash on East Genesee Street around midnight Sunday.
A pickup truck was flipped over after apparently being struck by a car on East Genesee Street around midnight Sunday.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

