Student charged in threat made against Cato school district

A 14-year-old student is facing a felony charge for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Cato-Meridian Central School District, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office responded around 8:20 p.m. Monday to a reported threat toward the school district that had been shared on social media, according to a press release. An investigation traced the social media post to a 14-year-old student, who was charged with second-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class E felony.

The sheriff's office said it does not believe the threat was credible and said no one was at risk of harm.

"Any threats of violence against our schools or members of our community will be investigated thoroughly and those responsible will be held accountable," Sheriff Brian Schenck said in the press release. "There are consequences for posting threats of violence on social media and it is not a joke."

Schenck commended the school district administration and his deputies and investigators for partnering to identify the suspect quickly.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning in which it shared the sheriff's office press release, the school district thanked the sheriff's office for its "swift response and support."

Earlier Tuesday, the district sent a message to parents about the situation.

"As a precautionary measure, there will be a heavier law enforcement presence at the Junior-Senior High School today," part of the message said. "Additionally, as a precautionary measure we have reviewed our security system and found no threat to our school.

"Our first priority is the safety and security of everyone in the Cato-Meridian Central School District."