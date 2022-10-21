Superintendent: Student arrested for 'joke' that threatened Auburn school

The Auburn Police Department has arrested a student who admitted to posting a threat against Auburn Junior High School on Twitter, the district's superintendent said Friday night.

In a call to Auburn Enlarged City School District families, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the APD told him about the social media post on Friday afternoon that said "I'm going to shoot up Auburn Junior High School on Monday morning."

Police tracked down the student, and the student admitted to making the post, claiming it was a joke, Pirozzolo said. Police charged the student, who was not identified, with making a terroristic threat.

"Thank you to the Auburn Police Department for acting so quickly," Pirozzolo said.