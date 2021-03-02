Suspect wanted after stolen Auburn truck abandoned in Geneva following chase

Police are investigating the theft of a truck in Auburn that was abandoned in Geneva after a high-speed chase last week.

The Auburn Police Department said the truck was reported stolen Feb. 23. The owner, Erik Winks, said in an interview with The Citizen Tuesday that the vehicle has been recovered but the thief remains at large.

Winks said that around 6:20 a.m. Feb 23, he got inside his truck and started it, realized he forget his lunch and ran back inside his home to grab it. When he came back out, the truck was gone. Winks said the camera outside his home captured the person taking the vehicle in a 35-second period when Winks went inside.

He said the incident caused $600 in damage to his truck — the perpetrator destroyed the vehicle's brake system — and $4,100 in items in the truck were never recovered, including his cell phone and multiple tools. Insurance is set to cover the losses besides a deductible, Winks said, but he believes his rates will likely go up now and he will still have to replace his stolen tools.

Winks said he doesn't want this individual to steal from anyone else.

"Knowing that somebody was going through all of my personal belongings in my truck, I feel violated," Winks said.