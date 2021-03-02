Suspect wanted after stolen Auburn truck abandoned in Geneva following chase

Police are investigating the theft of a truck in Auburn that was abandoned in Geneva after a high-speed chase last week.
The Auburn Police Department said the truck was reported stolen Feb. 23. The owner, Erik Winks, said in an interview with The Citizen Tuesday that the vehicle has been recovered but the thief remains at large.
Winks said that around 6:20 a.m. Feb 23, he got inside his truck and started it, realized he forget his lunch and ran back inside his home to grab it. When he came back out, the truck was gone. Winks said the camera outside his home captured the person taking the vehicle in a 35-second period when Winks went inside.
He said the incident caused $600 in damage to his truck — the perpetrator destroyed the vehicle's brake system — and $4,100 in items in the truck were never recovered, including his cell phone and multiple tools. Insurance is set to cover the losses besides a deductible, Winks said, but he believes his rates will likely go up now and he will still have to replace his stolen tools.
Winks said he doesn't want this individual to steal from anyone else.
"Knowing that somebody was going through all of my personal belongings in my truck, I feel violated," Winks said.
According to a news release posted Feb. 23 on Geneva Police Department's Facebook page, police there began helping other agencies around 8:30 a.m. with a high-speed pursuit of that vehicle. The vehicle entered Geneva on Routes 5 and 20. The chase ended at the parking lots of the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Geneva and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Geneva Finger Lakes, the news release said, with the occupant abandoning the vehicle and leaving on foot "in an unknown direction."
Witnesses interviewed by officers led them to the area of Washington Street in the city, where the person tried to get into a business, the release said. Buildings such as the West Street Elementary School and the Geneva Family YMCA were informed of the situation and went into lockdown as a precaution. Every agency involved searched the area on foot, in vehicles, with K9 and a drone, all "with negative results," the release said.
"At this time the individual has not been located and after further investigation the individual is no longer in the City of Geneva," the news release said. The lockdowns were lifted later that day. Geneva Lt. Matt Valenti said Tuesday the investigation is still ongoing and the person of interest in the theft has not yet been located.
The other agencies involved in the chase were the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, the Waterloo Police Department and state police. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Geneva Police Department at (315) 828-6771 or 911. Tips can be emailed at tips@geneva.ny.us.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.