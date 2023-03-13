A Syracuse man faces multiple charges after he fled a traffic stop in Auburn while out on bail while awaiting sentencing on drug and weapon charges in Onondaga County.

At approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, members of Auburn Police patrol division initiated a traffic stop on a blue 2020 Toyota SUV after observing traffic infractions, according to an Auburn Police Department press release on Monday.

The vehicle immediately fled as the operator, later identified as Dasir A. Johnson, attempted to evade arrest. After driving through the east side of Auburn, Johnson pulled into Plaza Drive off Grant Avenue, exited the vehicle, and began to flee on foot. With the assistance of Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Johnson was taken into custody moments later by Auburn Police.

Along with the assistance of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, a large quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered, including 3.3 grams of cocaine, 6.5 grams of crack cocaine, over 27 ounces of the street drug commonly referred to as “molly,” weighing and packaging materials, and approximately $1,300 cash.

He faces two counts of criminal possession a controlled substance, one a class B felony (third degree), the other Class C (fourth degree); tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony; possession of an imitation controlled substance, a misdemeanor; unlawful fleeing a police officer in motor vehicle, a misdemeanor; uninspected motor vehicle, an infraction; speeding and aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor.

Johnson, who was out on his recognizance, pending sentencing for various drug and gun charges in Onondaga County, was charged, processed and remanded to Cayuga County Jail.