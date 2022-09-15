Teenager wanted for murder in Rochester arrested in Auburn

A teenager wanted in connection with a shooting death in Rochester earlier this year has been sent back to that city to face charges after being arrested in Auburn.

In a post on the Auburn Police Department's Facebook page, the department said officers stopped a person who was illegally riding a motorized bicycle in Auburn on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Rochester Police Department included in the APD's post, the operator of the bike failed to provide an ID, gave officers an alias "and continued acting in a suspicious manner."

After learning that the person may be from Rochester and "lying about who he was," APD officers reached out to a member of the Rochester Police Department, the news release said, and learned that the suspect was Anthony Grimes, 17, of Rochester, and that he was wanted for murder.

"The persistence of the officers during this stop, led them to the true identity of Grimes. Great collaboration between the two agencies," the APD said.

The news release said that Grimes was wanted for the June 11 slaying of Yasir Clark, 24, was shot to death at around 1 a.m. in the East End bar district at the corner of East Avenue and Lawrence Street in Rochester.

The RPD's Major Crimes Unit has identified Grimes as Clark's shooter.

"This was not a random shooting. Grimes was loitering in the area throughout the night with a group of other individuals," the release said. "Earlier in the evening there was an argument between Grimes and the victim. They were separated and dispersed. A short time later, Grimes observed Clark exit a vehicle and he shot and killed him."

After the APD learned Grimes was wanted, he was brought back to Rochester. The release said he remained uncooperative was arraigned by Monroe County Family Court judge on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon and was remanded to a juvenile facility.

Grimes had been arrested in April for possessing a loaded handgun in Rochester, police said. That arrest occurred after police heard shots fired on Thomas Street. Three people, including Grimes, were arrested as a result of the response and investigation of that incident and three handguns were recovered. Police said Grimes had been released from custody on the gun charge at the time of Clark's death.