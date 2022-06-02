Third defendant in Fourth of July Cayuga County armed robbery avoids prison time

A third defendant will be incarcerated as a result of his participation in a July 4 armed robbery in Auburn, but unlike two previously sentenced co-defendants, he won't be going to state prison.

Anthony N. Torres, 23, of Fleming, was in Cayuga County Thursday before Judge Thomas Leone for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, a class D felony.

Torres was one of four people charged in connection with the July 4 robbery on Janet Street in Auburn. Police said the victim in the case was assaulted and menaced with a firearm, and had jewelry, money and other unspecified items stolen. Patrol officers also found a loaded 9-mm handgun in the area.

Torres, who was the only defendant in the case who did not attempt to flee from police, originally faced three other robbery charges but reached an agreement with the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office in which he'd be sentenced to six months in Cayuga County Jail and five years of probation. He pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery charge on April 1. Leone stuck with that sentence on Thursday, after neither the prosecution nor defense attorney J. Justin Woods raised any issues with the pre-sentencing report. Torres was also ordered to take part in paying restitution to the victim of $1,000.

Leone gave two other co-defendants in the case much longer incarceration time when he sentenced them last month.

Julian Byer, 23, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision. Anthony's brother, Enrique Torres, 26, was sentenced 13 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Both Byer and Enrique Torres pleaded guilty in March to armed robbery charges.

Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said after court that plea agreements with shorter sentences for Anthony Torres and the fourth co-defendant, Deja Brown, were based on their level of participation in the crime. Byer was holding the gun in the incident while Enrique Torres assaulted the victim, Grome Antonacci said.

"(Anthony Torres and Brown) did not physically threaten or assault the victim," she said.

Should Anthony Torres violate his probation terms, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Brown, who also pleaded guilty on April 1, is due to be sentenced June 16 under the same terms as Anthony Torres.

Also in court:

• Alton Joyner, 59, of Auburn, was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in state prison for a conviction of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, a class E felony, in connection with a July 2021 arrest in which he also was charged with two D felony weapon possession counts.

• James E. McKinnon Jr., 43, of Auburn, will serve seven years in prison with five years of post-release supervision after being convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony. He was also ordered to pay $1,375 in restitution and to forfeit $2,024 in cash and a vehicle. That sentence stems from a March arrest in which he also faced a second drug charge.

In addition, McKinnon Jr. was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison on a first-degree criminal contempt conviction, with that sentence to be served concurrently with the longer one. The contempt case was in connection with a March 2021 arrest.

• Damien M. Smith, 29, of Auburn, was sentenced to three years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision for a second-degree assault conviction, a class D felony. Smith was accused of breaking into an Auburn apartment and assaulting a person inside in June 2021.

• Michael Tillman, 62, of Auburn, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison with three years of post-release supervision after being convicted of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony. The conviction satisfied two other drug charges Tillman faced upon his arrest in July 2021.

