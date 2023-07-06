A third person has been arrested in the investigation into burglaries at the Throop Town Highway Garage and the Cayuga County range building.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said that Andrew S. Nicholson, 30, of Pulaski, was arrested on June 29 after having spent time in the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges.

Nicholson was picked up on two outstanding arrest warrants out of the Town of Throop, the sheriff's office said, stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 11, 2022, when Nicholson and two accomplices are alleged to have burglarized two buildings there.

Coty Herrington, 25, and Devin Shoults, 26, were both previously arrested in connection with this incident. Nicholson was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and is being held at the Cayuga County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective David Harkness at (315) 294-8143. Anonymous tips may also be left at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip.