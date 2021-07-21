Three arrested for Auburn store fight, including owner

"Us and a lot of our clients have seen the activities going on: fights, dirty hypodermic needles laying around, abundance of trash deliberately thrown throughout the parking lot. Hit and runs in the parking lot," said the post, which has since been deleted. Year of the Dragon did not respond to a request for comment by The Citizen.

Joseph Catalfano, who owns the building that contains the 31 Loop Road space as well as upstairs business Quality Rental Purchase and Sales, told The Citizen on July 7 that he and Pelosi-Dahl came to a "mutual decision" shortly after the fight that the All-American Mart should close due to "the groups of people who were hanging around, or coming quickly and leaving," he said.

"We don't like to have that element around the building," he said.

Despite the atmosphere there, police were not called to the store often, Catalfano said.

APD Capt. Kyle Platt confirmed that, saying there have been 12 calls to 31 Loop Road since 2018. But several of them were traffic stops and motor vehicle accidents in the vicinity, he added.

Catalfano also told The Citizen July 7 that he would like to replace the All-American Mart with a "nice, quiet tenant." Since then, local wellness business Crystal Clear Life Coaching has announced that it will open a coaching center at the space. Prior to the convenience store, it was occupied by The Good Shepherds Brewing Co., which moved to the corner of Genesee and William streets in 2018.

