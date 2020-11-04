Three charged in death of man found in Cayuga County river

A Wayne County woman accused of murder last week in the death of her husband was among three people indicted this week on charges related to the slaying.
New York State Police arrested Linda R. Martinez, 53, of Caroline Street, Clyde, on a charge of second-degree murder after finding the body of her husband, Rafael Martinez, 59, of Caroline Street, Clyde, in the Seneca River in Cayuga County.
Troopers said the case began on Sunday, Oct. 25, as a report of a missing man and that members of the State Police Underwater Recovery Team, assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and CSX Railroad, recovered Rafael Martinez's body on Oct. 28.
In a Wednesday news release, troopers said that a Wayne County grand jury on Monday, Nov. 2, handed up indictments against Linda Martinez, Brandon H. Williams, 27, and Mark T. Shannon, 54, as part of an ongoing investigation into the homicide.
Linda Martinez was indicted on one count each of second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence. She has been held in the Wayne County Jail since her arrest on Oct. 28.
Shannon and Williams, both of 12950 Old State Route 31, Savannah, were indicted on one count each of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
Troopers said that Williams and Shannon were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 4, arraigned in Wayne County Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail.
Police have not disclosed how Rafael Martinez died or how his body ended up in the river.
