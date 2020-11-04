Three charged in death of man found in Cayuga County river

A Wayne County woman accused of murder last week in the death of her husband was among three people indicted this week on charges related to the slaying.

New York State Police arrested Linda R. Martinez, 53, of Caroline Street, Clyde, on a charge of second-degree murder after finding the body of her husband, Rafael Martinez, 59, of Caroline Street, Clyde, in the Seneca River in Cayuga County.

Troopers said the case began on Sunday, Oct. 25, as a report of a missing man and that members of the State Police Underwater Recovery Team, assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and CSX Railroad, recovered Rafael Martinez's body on Oct. 28.

In a Wednesday news release, troopers said that a Wayne County grand jury on Monday, Nov. 2, handed up indictments against Linda Martinez, Brandon H. Williams, 27, and Mark T. Shannon, 54, as part of an ongoing investigation into the homicide.

Linda Martinez was indicted on one count each of second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence. She has been held in the Wayne County Jail since her arrest on Oct. 28.