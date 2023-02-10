Police said three men who tricked an elderly Cayuga County couple into turning over thousands of dollars in cash on three separate occasions were arrested after trying to run the scam again.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck reported Friday that authorities became aware of the thefts on Wednesday after a report that an elderly couple in the town of Throop had been victims of repeated larcenies.

The couple had reportedly been contacted by phone from someone claiming to be their grandson and saying that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500 cash, believing they were helping their grandson, police said.

The perpetrators of the scam sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which had been ordered to be placed in a box, and in turn delivered to them at a location in Syracuse. After one successful attempt, the thieves were able to repeat this two more times with the same couple, police said, ultimately leading to a theft of over $24,000 cash.

Police said that when the suspects resumed calling and demanded more money on Thursday, members of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police from both E and D Troops and the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force worked collectively to develop a plan to surveil the exchange in Syracuse and apprehend the offenders.

Three suspects were later taken into custody in East Syracuse and transported to the North Syracuse State Police Barracks where they were interviewed with the use of interpreters provided by the state police and FBI. Following the interviews, the subjects were transported to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and charged.

Joel F. Mathilda, 23, of Bronx, N.Y.; Davide Invidia Arias, 23, of Orlando, Fla.; and Jose Arony Fermin Vasquez, 28, of Newark, N.J. were all charged with third-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.

A subsequent search of an Airbnb in Syracuse resulted in the recovery of $20,000 cash, police said, and additional cash being carried by the suspects resulted in the recovery over $25,000.

The investigation determined that the couriers used in the scheme were not involved but merely working in their capacity as Uber drivers.

Police said that due to New York state bail reform, the defendants were not eligible for bail to be set and were released on their own recognizance following arraignment at the Cayuga County Jail Friday morning.

Police said there is potential for more victims in this scheme, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office at cayugasheriff.com (click on the tips tab) or call Detective Mike Baim at (315) 258-3868. Callers may remain anonymous.

“I would like to commend the men and women of our Sheriff’s Office, and our partnering agencies in this case, for recovering this stolen money and identifying and arresting the individuals responsible for preying on these victims who believed they were helping their grandson in a time of need," Schenck said in a statement.