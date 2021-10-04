Throop man arrested after 9-month investigation into Auburn overdose death

A nine-month investigation into an Auburn overdose death has led to the arrest of a Throop man accused of selling drugs to the victim.

Michael Chapman, 31, of 2539 Sittser Road, was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. The charges, according to the Auburn Police Department, are for Chapman's alleged actions "that contributed to the death of the victim."

Chapman was processed and arraigned in Auburn City Court, police said.

Auburn police began investigating the overdose death on Jan. 18 when officers and Auburn firefighters were dispatched to a Catlin Street residence for a report of an unconscious man. When first responders arrived at the scene, the man was dead from an apparent drug overdose.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or by email at sderosa@auburnny.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

