Throop man now facing manslaughter charge in fatal crash

A defendant already facing a felony homicide charge for his role in a fatal February automobile crash in Mentz is now also charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Tristan R. Hope, 25, of 7004 State St. Road, Throop, was arraigned Tuesday night on the new charge after turning himself in to the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office following the issuing of a new warrant for his arrest.

Hope was previously arrested in March following the sheriff's office investigation into a two-vehicle accident on Route 31 that killed Michael P. Maltese, 52, of Weedsport, on Feb. 8. At the time of his original arrest, the sheriff's office said Hope's "consumption of a controlled substance" contributed to the crash's cause. He was charged with criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

