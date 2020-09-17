Throop man pleads not guilty to four felony child sex abuse charges

Joseph Sapio, Evans' attorney, said he does not yet have a copy of the indictment but noted he gave Evans a copy of the scheduling notice with the charges. Sapio waived further reading of those charges and entered not guilty pleas.

Sapio said Evans did leave the state but complied when he was asked to return.

"I was instrumental with the state police and the county attorney for the surrendering of Mr. Evans upon his return and to have the children taken care of," Sapio said. "I think that in and of itself demonstrates that he is not fleeing and in fact returned once he was directed to do so."

Budelmann added that Evans' wife, Jami J. Evans, 39, is a co-defendant who "was apparently aware of the abuse and allowed it to continue." Jami was picked up on arrest warrant Wednesday, Budelmann said, and brought to the Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part for arraignment.

State police records show Jami was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Budelmann added that Jami attempted various ways to get Evans out of jail, including "trying to get people to change their testimony, to leave, and so on."

Cayuga County Court Judge Leone decided that Evans' bail will remain as it was, telling Evans it is imperative for him to make his court appearance on Dec. 3, which is set to be virtual, that he stay in contact with Sapio and that he "stay out of trouble" if he does get out of bail.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

