Throop man pleads not guilty to four felony child sex abuse charges

A Throop man entered not guilty pleas in Cayuga County Court Thursday after he was indicted on multiple charges of child sexual abuse.
William Evans III, 36, 2029 Turnpike Road, entered the plea during arraignment via the videoconference with Judge Thomas Leone. After being arrested and charged with a single count of second-degree criminal sex act in June, Evans now faces four felony charges and two misdemeanors following further investigation and a grand jury proceeding.
In court Thursday, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Evans is alleged to have sexually abused a girl from age 12 to 18.
The Cayuga County Grand Jury indicted Evans on the following charges: first-degree criminal sexual act, a class B felony; third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sexual act, both class E felonies; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Budelmann said Evans is a "very serious flight risk," as he previously left the state in the middle of the night with a child and had a friend of his try to take two other children out of the state.
"They had (the Department of Social Services) intervene and they took the children into custody to stop it; they ultimately returned from out of state," Budelmann said.
The DA asked that Evans' bail of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond be continued.
Joseph Sapio, Evans' attorney, said he does not yet have a copy of the indictment but noted he gave Evans a copy of the scheduling notice with the charges. Sapio waived further reading of those charges and entered not guilty pleas.
Sapio said Evans did leave the state but complied when he was asked to return.
"I was instrumental with the state police and the county attorney for the surrendering of Mr. Evans upon his return and to have the children taken care of," Sapio said. "I think that in and of itself demonstrates that he is not fleeing and in fact returned once he was directed to do so."
Budelmann added that Evans' wife, Jami J. Evans, 39, is a co-defendant who "was apparently aware of the abuse and allowed it to continue." Jami was picked up on arrest warrant Wednesday, Budelmann said, and brought to the Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part for arraignment.
State police records show Jami was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Budelmann added that Jami attempted various ways to get Evans out of jail, including "trying to get people to change their testimony, to leave, and so on."
Cayuga County Court Judge Leone decided that Evans' bail will remain as it was, telling Evans it is imperative for him to make his court appearance on Dec. 3, which is set to be virtual, that he stay in contact with Sapio and that he "stay out of trouble" if he does get out of bail.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
