Throop man pleads to manslaughter in crash that killed Weedsport corrections officer

A Throop man pleaded to his role in a crash that resulted in the death of a Weedsport man in February 2021.

Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci, in a press release Tuesday, said Tristan Hope, 25, of Throop, admitted to the count of second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony.

Michael Maltese, a state corrections officer, was killed in the crash on Feb. 8, 2021 on state Route 31 in the town of Mentz. According to the press release, Hope admitted he caused the crash when he operated a motor vehicle after ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl and was looking down and not paying attention to the road and oncoming traffic.

Hope crossed the center line where his truck struck Maltese’s truck head-on after almost hitting another vehicle that had also been traveling in the eastbound lane in front of Maltese.

Maltese, 52, was driving home from work when he was struck and killed. Tuesday would have been Maltese’s 54th birthday.

Hope faces 4 to 12 years in state prison according to the plea and sentence agreement entered into Tuesday. He is scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Thomas G. Leone on Aug. 8. Hope remains free on $20,000 bond pending sentencing.

The case was handled by Senior Assistant District Attorney Diane Adsit, with assistance from Assistant District Attorney Amanda Casselman. The crash investigation was conducted by the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

