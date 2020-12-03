Traffic enforcement targets work zones on New York highways

New York State Police issued more than 1,700 tickets during its annual crackdown on work zone violations.

Operation Hard Hat is an initiative between state police, the state Department of Transportation and the state Thruway Authority to crack down on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving when encountering construction, maintenance and emergency operations along state highways.

According to a news release issued Thursday, with dozens of details held in almost every region of the state, the number of violations issued was 69.8 percent higher than the 1,048 tickets issued during all of 2019's work zone enforcement.

"Preventing tragedies takes everyone working together," Gov. Andrew Cuouo said in a statement. "So while the state will continue to crack down on those who endanger those working on our roadways, I am urging all New Yorkers to not only obey the speed limit and other traffic laws, but to do the right thing and use care while traveling through work zones."