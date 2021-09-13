Trial begins for Auburn man accused of murder

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the day ended, five jurors out of 12 were selected. Leone said he also would like to select three to four alternate jurors who could step in should any of the 12 jurors not able to finish the trial. As a result of needing select to 10 to 11 more jurors, he said the next phase of the trial, which is opening arguments from both sides, wouldn't start until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest.

Leone also told the prospective jurors that the trial could last from two to four weeks.

Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina and Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci are representing the prosecution in the case, while Auburn attorney Todd Sloan is representing Ashley.

In addition to Spagnola and Ashley, two other people were charged with murdering Poole. Tyree Anglin pleaded guilty in June to first-degree manslaughter, with an expected sentence of 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.