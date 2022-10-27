Trial date set for Auburn murder suspect

AUBURN — An Auburn woman charged with murder from a March shooting death is scheduled to go to trial in Cayuga County Court early next year.

Shameek Copes, 28, of 1 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, facing counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, is currently set for a Jan. 9, 2023 trial start date. She went before Judge Thomas Leone for motion arguments in court Thursday, when the trial date was announced.

The Auburn Police Department charged Copes in the shooting of John Wesley Smith III, 37, of Syracuse, who was found dead in front of Swifty's Tavern in Auburn around 1:40 a.m. March 15. Copes entered not guilty pleas to the murder charge and the weapon possession charge. At the time, acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said Copes was "caught on video shooting and killing the victim."

Rome Canzano, Copes' attorney, argued in court Thursday for several motions he filed, including a change in trial venue and moving into a different jurisdiction. After court, Canzano expressed concern "with regard to drawing an objective jury pool, people not having an opinion," given the media coverage around "this alleged event."

Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina argued in court the county has had plenty of "high-profile" trials over the years and the court doesn't have the authority to grant that request, since the appellate division would have to rule.

After court, Grome Antonacci said "there is no indication that we wouldn't be able to get a fair and impartial jury." Valdina argued that the county has had other cases "you think are getting a lot of publicity" but once jury selection starts, potential jury members haven't heard of the case.

Leone ruled against that Canzano's motion, as the appellate division would have the authority for that request.

In court, Canzano also argued for Copes to not be tried with her co-defendants, Adrian Agee and Junnell Copes, both of Auburn. Agee and Junnell Copes were arraigned in April on felony charges related to Smith's death, Grome Antonacci said then. Agee was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence, while Junnell Copes was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Junnell Copes is related to Shameek Copes. Canzano argued in court Thursday that Junnell Copes' case is not related to Shameek's. Grome Antonacci argued against that.

"Junnell Copes was the catalyst for this incident," she said. She noted after court that Junnell "fired several rounds" into the ground at the area of Swifty's Tavern immediately before Shameek began shooting. During court, Leone did not grant or deny the motion connected to Junnell Copes' case but indicated he would make a decision at a later date.

Grome Antonacci and Valdina said after court that Agee previously pleaded guilty to the weapon possession count and the hindering prosecution charge. During the investigation, Valdina added, law enforcement recovered an "unrelated weapon," a loaded pistol, on Agee's property, adding that law enforcement also determined Agee hid the murder weapon in a public storm drain.

Canzano also argued for a motion to move Copes from the Cayuga County Jail. Canzano said after court Copes has had issues in the jail making it necessary for her to be moved. While Leone denied that request, the judge is allowing Canzano to provide him with supplemental information. Canzano also said Copes "has demanded a speedy trial." Later, Leone, Canzano, Grome Antonacci and Valdina all went to the judge's chambers for a conference, which lasted over 35 minutes. Canzano said after court they discussed when a trial could be held "and other matters associated with the case."

After the conference, both sides spoke in court about the possibility of Copes receiving bail. The prosecution argued against bail while Canzano argued for it, saying her family, friends, significant other and mother all reside in the county. Leone denied Copes bail, remanding her back to jail. The prosecution and defense also argued on different motions Canzano filed for, such as for Leone to review the minutes of the grand jury for Copes' indictment.

Copes was also denied bail and remanded back to jail when she was in front of Leone in August. Grome Antonacci previously noted Copes is facing maximum sentences of 25 years to life in state prison for the murder charge and 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on the weapon count, running concurrently.