Trial ends abruptly with Auburn man pleading guilty to 2019 murder

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann commented on Ashley's plea and conviction in the news release.

“This defendant refused to even discuss resolving the charges until today, the second day of trial," he said. "This resulted in considerable police, prosecution and court resources being consumed unnecessarily preparing for the trial, which was expected to last four weeks. These resources included not only prepping over a hundred prosecution witnesses, but included the summoning over 200 potential jurors. Nevertheless, Gage Ashley’s acceptance of responsibility is certainly better later than never. We hope the conviction of the two shooters who murdered Joshua Poole provides some level of closure for his family.”

Budelmann also praised the various people and agencies involved in the investigation and trial, including the Auburn Police Department, the New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office. He also commended the work of Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina and Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci, who were representing the prosecution at the trial, along with DA's office Investigator Joseph DiVietro and Victim/Witness Coordinator Kristine France.