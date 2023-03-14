AUBURN — The defense and prosecution made their opening arguments and a state trooper testified Tuesday in the trial of a man facing an attempted murder charge in connection to the 2020 stabbing of a sheriff's office deputy.

Luke Gaffney is on trial in Cayuga County Court on charges of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault upon a police officer, both class B felonies. He's accused of stabbing Adam Bacon, who came to Gaffney's home in his role with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to execute a court order.

The sheriff's office previously said that on Oct. 23, 2020, two deputies and a New York State Police trooper tried to execute a court order to seize firearms belonging to Gaffney, who was 39 at the time, at 6616 Route 90 in the town of Aurelius. The officers found Gaffney at the property and informed him of the court order. Gaffney, the sheriff's office said, did not comply, started fighting with the officers, stabbed Bacon and then retreated to his home.

The sheriff's office said at the time that Gaffney refused to leave his home and threatened to use his firearms against law enforcement. After several hours, he was taken into custody without further incident after crisis negotiations. Bacon was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of his injuries.

Monroe County Supreme Court Judge Daniel Doyle is presiding over the trial, as Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone recused himself. After jury selection was completed Monday, Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci told the seven men and seven women of the jury during her opening argument Tuesday that Gaffney stabbed Bacon in the leg three times, nearly severing his femoral artery.

Grome Antonacci told the jury protecting his guns was more important to Gaffney "than the life of another human being, the life of a uniformed police officer." She later said Gaffney told the officers they would have to kill him before he would them give his weapons and noted that the defendant did not read the court order at the time of the incident.

Gaffney had served with the U.S. Marine Corps, Grome Antonacci said, arguing that he had been to trained to stab a person in their femoral artery during combat, which could cause someone to bleed to death in minutes.

"Because in his own mind, it is OK to stab a police officer," she later said. The district attorney said she believed no reasonable person would do what Gaffney did.

Grome Antonacci told the jury they will hear from Bacon and they will hear from Bacon's trauma surgeon about the permanent injury he received. During a six-hour standoff with law enforcement, Gaffney had threatened bloodshed, she said, and demanded a pardon from then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Hold him accountable for his choices and his actions that night," Grome Antonacci said to the jury members.

Michael Spano, one of Gaffney's attorneys, told the jury "we believe that (Gaffney) was justified under the facts and circumstances" of the case. Spano added that there are limits to what officers are allowed to do in these situations and said the DA's office would have to prove Gaffney's intent to kill Bacon.

"The intent is separate from the injury that he caused," Spano said.

The sheriff's office previously said officers arrived to take Gaffney's firearms due to a court order connected to his arrest earlier that week in which he was charged with third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief for an incident involving a person in a relationship with Gaffney’s ex-girlfriend. That case against Gaffney was resolved in fall 2021 through an adjournment in contemplation of a dismissal that included a protection order for the victim.

Spano said Gaffney had planned to follow a court order to give up his guns by giving them to a person with a license to handle those weapons and that he already made arrangements to turn them over the next day, on Oct. 24. Spano said a parallel proceeding was also underway where Judge Leone had approved the letter be delivered to Gaffney. The defense's position is that Bacon "was to deliver that letter and nothing more," Spano said.

Video evidence from Gaffney's own home camera would show, Spano said, Bacon and two other officers coming to the door and asking for Gaffney. Spano said Gaffney's wife answered the door when the officers asked about Gaffney, and Gaffney's wife told them he was on the phone before shutting the door shortly afterward. Bacon can be heard on the video making comments to the other officers that Spano argued show Bacon's intent to take the weapons. Spano said he believes the evidence will show Bacon exceeded his authority.

Grome Antonacci objected to that claim, saying she believed Spano was "making a legal argument to the jury." Doyle had the jury leave the courtroom, and Spano defended his argument.

"I'm not going to allow some of kind of legal conclusion to be made in the opening," Doyle said at one point.

After the jurors came back to the courtroom, Spano told them that when Gaffney came to the door, the officers told him about the court order in the letter and their intention to seize the defendant's firearms. Spano said Gaffney told the officers, '"you're not coming in my home, you're not taking my guns." After Gaffney turned away from Bacon and the officers to go back into his home, Spano said, Bacon grabbed him. Spano said Gaffney keeps a knife on him and used that knife "not to kill or cause serious physical injury, but to get the deputy to let him go."

Spano also noted Gaffney had a gun but did not use it and said that during the standoff, Gaffney "wanted to make sure the officer was alright." The attorney later said again that Gaffney was "justified in what he did that day."

During the proceedings, the DA's and the defense clashed about different issues, with Doyle removing the jury three more times while those issues were discussed.

One of two witnesses called was Andrew Penczek, the state trooper who accompanied Bacon and another police officer to Gaffney's residence. He said he had been informed by Bacon about the court order from Leone to seize Gaffney's guns. Penczek said Gaffney had been agitated when he spoke with the officers and Gaffney's refusal to turn in the weapons concerned him.

"We were there to take firearms, he had firearms in the residence," Penczek said.

He later said he had concern for other people potentially in the home and concern for the safety of himself and the other officers.

Michael Kasmarek, Gaffney's primary defense attorney, later asked if there was an arrest warrant or search warrant, and Penczek said no.

In three video clips from Gaffney's home camera shown on Tuesday, which did not show Gaffney's doorstep directly and did not show Gaffney or Bacon during most of the footage, a voice could be heard talking about the a court order to seize firearms. At one point, another voice said, "You are not coming in my house." In the last clip, the sounds of a struggle could be hard, with three officers shown running from sight.

Ben Guzalak, deputy administrator for Cayuga County 911, also served as a witness. After Penczek was questioned by the DA's and the defense, Doyle dismissed the jury for the rest of the day early due to the ongoing snow storm. The trial is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.