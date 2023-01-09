Trial starts for woman charged in deadly shooting outside Auburn bar

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of an Auburn woman accused of murdering a Syracuse man outside a city tavern last winter.

Shameek Copes, 28, of 1 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for her role in the March 15 shooting death of John Wesley Smith III, 37, of Syracuse. Smith was killed in front of Swifty's Tavern on Perrine Street in Auburn around 1:40 a.m.

In a Cayuga County Court trial before Judge Thomas Leone, 10 jurors were selected on Monday. The process for selecting the final two jurors and two alternate jurors will resume on Tuesday morning.

Rome Canzano, Copes' attorney, has previously expressed concern about being able to find an objective jury pool in the county because of the publicity of the case, but Leone rejected a motion for a change of venue during proceedings last year.

Copes is the sole defendant in this week's trial. Adrian Agee and Junnell Copes, both of Auburn, were arraigned in April on felony charges related to Smith's death, Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said then. Agee was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence, while Junnell Copes was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Junnell Copes is related to Shameek Copes.

Agee has pleaded guilty to weapon possession and the hindering prosecution charge. During the investigation, prosecutors have said, law enforcement recovered an "unrelated weapon," a loaded pistol, on Agee's property, adding that law enforcement also determined Agee hid the murder weapon in a public storm drain.

Shameek Copes is facing maximum sentences of 25 years to life in state prison for the murder charge and 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on the weapon count, running concurrently.

She became the primary suspect in Smith's death early in the investigation. On March 21, APD issued a news release saying they wanted to speak with Copes, who was called a "person of interest" at that point in the investigation. Days later, police declared Copes a suspect in Smith's shooting death, and she turned herself in to the Rock Hill Police Department in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on March 28 after an arrest warrant was issued.

At her arraignment when she was brought back to Cayuga County to answer to the charges, Grome Antonacci said Copes was caught on video shooting and killing Smith.

Smith's family has said he was attempting to deescalate a fight that night outside the bar. He is survived by four children ranging in age from 6 to 18.