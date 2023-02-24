The New York State Police seeks the public's assistance in its investigation of a crossbow theft from Bass Pro Shops at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

Troopers released security camera footage showing what appeared to be a male suspect entering the storing, getting a crossbow and leaving without paying. The register was not staffed as the suspect walked out of the store and raised the crossbow above merchandise theft detectors. The incident took place at about 3:07 p.m. Jan. 5.